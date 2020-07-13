Apartment List
/
NY
/
west babylon
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

83 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Babylon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.
Results within 1 mile of West Babylon

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
48 State Ave
48 State Avenue, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Property In Great Condition, Spacious Kitchen And Formal Dining Rm, Spacious living Rm, Master Br on 1st floor and Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Babylon
57 Cedar Street
57 Cedar St, Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Great first floor 1 Br apt. LR with bookshelf, EIK, fbath, Hardwood floors, off street parking, 2 blocks from train, stores and Babylon village restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of West Babylon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
200 Staples St
200 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
425 sqft
Fully Detached, 2 Story Duplex Corner Home On A Beautiful Residential Street. Apt Is On The 2nd Floor And Is A Bright, Light Space With New Carpets. All Appliances, Walking Distance To Village Of Farmingdale, LIRR, Lots Of Restaurants, Services.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship. If requested Landlord will install a Chair Master.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included
City Guide for West Babylon, NY

If Harold Dieterle, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, loves and lives in West Babylon, expect there to be something delicious about this cozy suburb.

With a population of 43,000 people, West Babylon is a stable coastal town- literally. Real estate and rent are at an all time high. If you've lived in New York City, you won't blink at the price, but if you're from anywhere else, you had best make sure you have some deep pockets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Babylon, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Babylon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Babylon 1 BedroomsWest Babylon 2 BedroomsWest Babylon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Babylon 3 Bedrooms
West Babylon Apartments with BalconyWest Babylon Apartments with GymWest Babylon Apartments with ParkingWest Babylon Apartments with Pool
West Babylon Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Babylon Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Babylon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NY
West Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYSelden, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYLynbrook, NYSt. James, NYBayville, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYHewlett, NY
Smithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYOceanside, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYSea Cliff, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Adelphi UniversityHofstra University
Molloy College
Farmingdale State College