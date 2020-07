Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog grooming area

Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features. From granite countertops to tiled bathroom floors, our floor plans have been designed for you to live your life in style. These luxury smoke-free rentals include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-home washer & dryer. In addition, the community's amenities include swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, walking & biking trails, and much more! Learn more about these pet friendly apartments that are now leasing!