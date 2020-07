Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Looking for a huge house located in the Watertown area. Well look no further, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large living and dining area, gated driveway and backyard. A one car garage, a back sun porch, a bonus room with large maps on the walls, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counter area. A unique feature about this home is there's a laundry chute, for all your laundry needs. Interested, Call Forte Management Group for a showing today @ 315-767-5893.