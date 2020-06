Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

PRICE DROP......This home features 3 beds, 1 bath, newly painted with new carpet throughout the home as well as new appliances. A huge fenced in yard for kids and animals alike to enjoy during all seasons. Spacious living and kitchen areas, as well as a bedroom on the first floor. Interested, call Forte Management Group today @ 315-767-5893 and ask about our MOVE-IN SPECIALS.