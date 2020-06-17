1223 Faichney Drive, 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.



Pets are not allowed.



Contact us today to hear about the other specials we are offering: Ontario Village Apartments, 1269-2 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601.



Ask about our Military Appreciation Discount!

Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality. Nestled in the heart of Watertown, Ontario Village offers the right balance of city living while still having the allure of privacy and tranquility. We also offer short term furnished apartments on a month to month basis. Our unfurnished apartments are available on a 6 or 12 month lease basis.



We welcome our United States Army soldiers stationed at Fort Drum New York. We also offer short term furnished apartments.



Ontario Village is conveniently located within walking distance of Jefferson Community College and is just a short drive to Salmon Run Mall & major retail stores like Walmart, major banks, Target, Kohls and over 40 restaurants.



Planet Fitness, is conveniently next door, the YMCA just down the street and Samaritan Medical Center is just a short 5 minute drive.



www.ontariovillageapartments.com



Contact us today for an application or for a virtual tour!