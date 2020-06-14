Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Watertown, NY

Finding an apartment in Watertown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
57 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1654 sqft
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
38 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
203 Keyes Avenue
203 Keyes Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This is a gorgeous home ready for tenants. The home is spacious with plenty of storage through out. First floor of the home offers the kitchen,formal dining room, laundry room, a bathroom, a mud room/back entry room and a 1/2 bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 S. Rutland Street
222 S Rutland St, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2-3 Bedroom Ready NOw~~ - 2-3 Bedroom Upper unit available now. This apartment features good size living room with adorable window bench and other original woodwork.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
223 State Street - 7
223 State St, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19158 Watertown Center Loop Road
19158 County Road 165, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Charming Craftsmanship style 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Colonial. Original plus updates to include oak kitchen. Formal dining with HW floors arched doorways , unique wainscoting- bead board foyer w/ French doors.
Results within 5 miles of Watertown

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24437 NYS Rte 283
24437 State Route 283, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1723 sqft
Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
21492 Miser Hill Rd
21492 Miser Road, Jefferson County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Country 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Rental in Black River - If you are looking for a rental in the Country make sure to check out this 2 Bedroom /1 Bath mobile home that is available for immediate occupancy.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Watertown, NY

Finding an apartment in Watertown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

