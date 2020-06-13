3 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NY

/
Parkstead Clayton
100 Joseph Lonsway Dr, Clayton, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1691 sqft
Parkstead Clayton is located in the Village of Clayton near the 1000 Islands and the United States/Canadian border.
32457 Co Route 179
32457 Caroline Street, Depauville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$675
2966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment is available for immediate occupancy. Home is located on Cty Rte 179 and is located 20 miles from Fort Drum and a Quick commute to Watertown and downtown Clayton. Pet Friendly Rental.
32455 Co Route 179
32455 Caroline Street, Depauville, NY
1 Bedroom
$575
2966 sqft
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment is available for immediate occupancy. Home is located on Cty Rte 179 and is located 20 miles from Fort Drum and a Quick commute to Watertown and downtown Clayton. Pet Friendly Rental.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Clayton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Clayton area include Jefferson Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clayton from include Watertown, Gouverneur, Carthage, and West Carthage.