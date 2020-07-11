/
apartments with washer dryer
12 Apartments for rent in Watertown, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
57 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
241 Winslow Street
241 Winslow Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent!!! New interior paint and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Big sized bedroom and open living room and kitchen. Rent included water,sewer,trash, lawn care and snow care.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
19158 Watertown Center Loop Road
19158 County Road 165, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
Charming Craftsmanship style 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Colonial. Original plus updates to include oak kitchen. Formal dining with HW floors arched doorways , unique wainscoting- bead board foyer w/ French doors.
