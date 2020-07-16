1144 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

First level 2 bedroom.1 bath apartment for lease. Huge living room, spacious kitchen. Coin operated laundry on site.The interior has just been painted, kitchen has new vinyl, and the bathroom has been upgraded.Both the front and back yards are very large. Nice front porch to sit on and enjoy the breeze. Walking distance to Thompson park and downtown Watertown. About 10 minutes from Fort Drum. Water, sewer and lawn care are included. Pet friendly

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.