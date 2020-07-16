All apartments in Watertown
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1144 State Street

1144 State Street · (315) 888-4176
Location

1144 State Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
First level 2 bedroom.1 bath apartment for lease. Huge living room, spacious kitchen. Coin operated laundry on site.The interior has just been painted, kitchen has new vinyl, and the bathroom has been upgraded.Both the front and back yards are very large. Nice front porch to sit on and enjoy the breeze. Walking distance to Thompson park and downtown Watertown. About 10 minutes from Fort Drum. Water, sewer and lawn care are included. Pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 State Street have any available units?
1144 State Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1144 State Street have?
Some of 1144 State Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1144 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1144 State Street offer parking?
No, 1144 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1144 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 State Street have a pool?
No, 1144 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1144 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1144 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
