pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Voorheesville, NY
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,274
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Results within 5 miles of Voorheesville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2975 West Old State Road- Unit 12
2975 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Guilderland off Carman Road.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10
2979 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Guilderland ready for 9/1/2020. This second floor unit is being updated to feature new wood plank flooring, new kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets and appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1565 New Scotland Rd. #106
1565 New Scotland Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Multi-family building
Results within 10 miles of Voorheesville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
34 EXCHANGE ST
34 Exchange Street, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit. Granite, stainless appliances, off street parking, no smoking or pets. Available 6/1/2020. All Covid 19 forms to be signed. Masks and gloves a must.Vacant go and show. Lockbox on front railing.Feedback please!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
13 WEYMOUTH ST
13 Weymouth Street, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Available for immediate occupancy! Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in a quiet neighborhood of Colonie. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, bus line, and 87. No smoking, cats only, limit 2.
