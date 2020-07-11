/
apartments with washer dryer
25 Apartments for rent in Voorheesville, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,278
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,763
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
23 S MAIN ST
23 South Main Street, Voorheesville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Charming village home on Main st. Home has LR,DR, 4 BRs upstairs with possible 5th on 1st floor- or use for den or office. Updated kitchen with adjacent family room Hardwood floors. Master BR has private shower and sink.
Results within 5 miles of Voorheesville
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3728 Carman Rd
3728 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:.....
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3724 Carman Road #3
3724 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (On SECON FLOOR) - Property Id: 311852 Monthly Rent:...... $1025 Town:................... 3724 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:...........
Results within 10 miles of Voorheesville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
34 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1
3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913 NO PETS and NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
547 Hamilton St
547 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great location! Small Pets welcome! Washer and dryer in unit! Application, driver's license and proof of income required. First month rent and security due upon signing a 1 year lease Section 8 Accepted.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Clipper Road
620 Clapper Road, Albany County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hill
593 3rd St
593 Third Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West Hill - Property Id: 170099 Great condition 3 bedroom large flat with backyard fenced in. Washer and dryer in basement Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4351 Angela Court
4351 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 312003 Monthly Rent:...... $1100 Town:................... 4351 ANGELA COURT #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
249 Mercer Ave A
249 Mercer Avenue, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 313494 NO SMOKING and NO PETS Monthly Rent:...... $1250 Town:................... 249 MERCER AVENUE A-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
