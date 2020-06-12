/
3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Voorheesville, NY
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Results within 10 miles of Voorheesville
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)
Delaware Avenue
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Central Avenue
467 Washington Ave
467 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedroom Single Family House FOR RENT - 467 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12206 $1395.
Upper Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.
Melrose
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.
Pine Hills
555 Myrtle Ave
555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840 Stunning 4+ Bedroom House This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park.
Delaware Avenue
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)
Central Avenue
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.
620 Clipper Road
620 Clapper Road, Albany County, NY
Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000.
Woodlawn
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.
Pine Hills
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.
7 WEIGAND LA
7 Weigand Lane, Albany County, NY
A quiet friendly neighborhood in a very convenient location.
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away.
Pine Hills
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.
13 GARDEN TERR
13 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
10 GARDEN TERR
10 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
20 GARDEN TERR
20 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.
Mont Pleasant
1106 3RD AV
1106 Third Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen.
