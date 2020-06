Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside. 1ST1ST FL HAS SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN & BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. OPEN PORCH. REFINISH HARDWOOD ON 1ST FL. NEW CARPET 2ND FLOOR. Full basement. FRESHLY PAINTED. SOME NATURAL WOOD TRIM. FULLY FENCED BACK YARD.



CREDIT CHECK, BACKGROUND AND RENTAL HISTORY REQUIRED. ALL PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BASIS. WE RECOMMEND TENANT TO HAVE RENTAL INSURANCE.



PLEASE TEXT 208-904-2103 OR CALL THE OFFICE 585-482-3626 FOR SHOWING TIME !!!

WILL BE RENTED QUICK !!



