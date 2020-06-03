114 Route 284

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute well maintained 2 bedroom unit in a two family home. Large fenced yard for playtime this unit has washer and dryer, private patio and side entry facing the back yard. Period wide plank floors, newer windows and seperate gas and electric meters and heating units. Owner takes care of outside maintenance both in summer and winter. Occupancy July 1, 2020. One month rent, one month security and one month rent to landlord for real estate fee reimbursement. Good credit and solid work history required. Full credit report must be submitted with rental application.