All apartments in Unionville
Find more places like 114 Route 284.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Unionville, NY
/
114 Route 284
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

114 Route 284

114 New York Highway 284 · (845) 928-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

114 New York Highway 284, Unionville, NY 10988

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute well maintained 2 bedroom unit in a two family home. Large fenced yard for playtime this unit has washer and dryer, private patio and side entry facing the back yard. Period wide plank floors, newer windows and seperate gas and electric meters and heating units. Owner takes care of outside maintenance both in summer and winter. Occupancy July 1, 2020. One month rent, one month security and one month rent to landlord for real estate fee reimbursement. Good credit and solid work history required. Full credit report must be submitted with rental application. Agent Only Remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Route 284 have any available units?
114 Route 284 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Route 284 have?
Some of 114 Route 284's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Route 284 currently offering any rent specials?
114 Route 284 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Route 284 pet-friendly?
No, 114 Route 284 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Unionville.
Does 114 Route 284 offer parking?
No, 114 Route 284 does not offer parking.
Does 114 Route 284 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Route 284 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Route 284 have a pool?
No, 114 Route 284 does not have a pool.
Does 114 Route 284 have accessible units?
No, 114 Route 284 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Route 284 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Route 284 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Route 284 have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Route 284 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 114 Route 284?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJWestwood, NJUpper Montclair, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJ
Ridgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJHighland Lake, NJHamburg, NJMiddletown, NYFranklin, NJWarwick, NYMechanicstown, NY
Greenwood Lake, NYChester, NYNewton, NJMonticello, NYButler, NJMount Arlington, NJSloatsburg, NYMaybrook, NYRiverdale, NJPompton Lakes, NJWoodbury, NYWharton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeRutgers University-Newark
Drew University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity