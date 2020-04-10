All apartments in Tivoli
1 CLAY HILL
Last updated April 10 2020 at 4:28 AM

1 CLAY HILL

1 Clay Hill Road · (845) 399-6715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY 12583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage. The kitchen has original hardwood flooring and is beautifully updated with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master suite is located on the main floor with a walk-in closet. One full bathroom, a family room, dining room and large mudroom round out the main floor. The remaining two bedrooms are upstairs, one with a separate sitting room, plus the second full bathroom which has a beautiful clawfoot tub. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays for lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 CLAY HILL have any available units?
1 CLAY HILL has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 CLAY HILL have?
Some of 1 CLAY HILL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 CLAY HILL currently offering any rent specials?
1 CLAY HILL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 CLAY HILL pet-friendly?
No, 1 CLAY HILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tivoli.
Does 1 CLAY HILL offer parking?
Yes, 1 CLAY HILL does offer parking.
Does 1 CLAY HILL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 CLAY HILL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 CLAY HILL have a pool?
No, 1 CLAY HILL does not have a pool.
Does 1 CLAY HILL have accessible units?
No, 1 CLAY HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 1 CLAY HILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 CLAY HILL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 CLAY HILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 CLAY HILL does not have units with air conditioning.
