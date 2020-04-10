1 CLAY HILL

Amenities
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage. The kitchen has original hardwood flooring and is beautifully updated with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master suite is located on the main floor with a walk-in closet. One full bathroom, a family room, dining room and large mudroom round out the main floor. The remaining two bedrooms are upstairs, one with a separate sitting room, plus the second full bathroom which has a beautiful clawfoot tub. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays for lawn care and snow removal.