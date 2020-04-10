1 CLAY HILL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage. The kitchen has original hardwood flooring and is beautifully updated with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The master suite is located on the main floor with a walk-in closet. One full bathroom, a family room, dining room and large mudroom round out the main floor. The remaining two bedrooms are upstairs, one with a separate sitting room, plus the second full bathroom which has a beautiful clawfoot tub. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays for lawn care and snow removal.