Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautifully updated ranch in the Vestal school district available for rent. Very spacious home with two full bathrooms, separate laundry room with top of the line washer/dryer & huge finished lower level family room. Bathrooms and kitchen have been updated. Separate mudroom area off of garage. Plenty of storage, huge back yard w/hot tub, off street parking & more!