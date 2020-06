Amenities

Lord Howe Estates is a senior living community professionally managed by CRM Rental Management, Inc.



Features



1 Bedroom Apartments

2 Bedroom Apartments

Abundant Closet Space

Breathtaking views of the Adirondack Mountains

Emergency Maintenance - 24 Hour Service

Maintenance Free Apartments

New Energy Efficient Vinyl Windows in all Units

On-Site Laundry

Free Basic Cable Package

Some Apartments have Garden Space Available

Wall to Wall Carpeting

Community Features



24 Hour Medical Call service

Community Room with Fireplace and Kitchen

Located on the Grounds of Full Service Hospital(Inter-Lakes Health Center)

New Vinyl Siding and Installation

Safe and Secure Property

Senior Bus Transportation (fee for transportation) for doctor's visits as well as pharmacy and shopping

Pet Policy



Pet Friendly



School



Ticonderoga Central School District -

