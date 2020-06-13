Apartment List
NY
/
syracuse
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Syracuse, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salt Springs
1 Unit Available
248 Bruce Street
248 Bruce Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath charming house in meadowbrook - Property Id: 294235 Charming home located in the fine residential neighborhood of Meadowbrook. Lovely front lawn with mature shade tree. Entire house freshly painted. Hardwood floors newly refinished.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
155 Xavier Woods Available 06/20/20 Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
208 Bassett Street
208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1067 West Genesee Street - 1
1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
First floor apartment built in the 1900's.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lincoln Hill
1 Unit Available
1658 James Street
1658 James Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
University Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
1002 Ackerman Av
1002 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED BEDROOMS 10 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO CAMPUS on TWO FLOORS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS. Cannot beat this location and pricing! Porches front and back- laundry on site, very close to SU and ESF with PLENTY OF ROOM.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westcott
1 Unit Available
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready
Results within 1 mile of Syracuse

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4403 Lafayette Road
4403 Lafayette Road, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Three bedroom, 2200 sq-ft in-law lower level of a home with gas fireplace, family room, theater room, EI area and kitchen. Large patio off eat-in kitchen area. Includes all utilities, cable and internet. Lawn and snow is also included.
Results within 5 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Galeville
1 Unit Available
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Syracuse
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5950 Sturgeon Drive
5950 Sturgeon Drive, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1813 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath colonial on almost an acre of land in a private setting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5585 St Elmos Drive
5585 Saint Elmos Drive, Brewerton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Brand new two bedroom patio homes located in Brewerton, New York. Come visit this newer community located at Stonebridge Manor which is close to Route 81 and Oneida Lake.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Manlius
1 Unit Available
304 Smith Street
304 Smith Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2062 sqft
Lovely village of Manlius Townhouse with hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Swan Pond and Library. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and two porches that overlook the large yard.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Camillus
1 Unit Available
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Syracuse, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Syracuse renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

