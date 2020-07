Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108



APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND

NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE:



PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO VIEW THIS APARTMENT



Landlord NOT Slumlord: Renting My Well Maintained 2 Family Home 3 Bedroom Apartment With All Utilities Included (Electric & Gas)



Downstair's 3 Bedroom Flat:

*Front and Back Porches

*2 Parking Spots Off Street

*1 On-Street Parking Spot

*Nice Shaded Yard

*Large Shared Deck

*Quiet Safe Area With Great Neighbors



Only Asking $1200.00 Rent Per Month With All Utilities Included $1500.00 Security Deposit.

Requirements: Turbotenant Application

Monthly Rental Contract

Security Deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225108

