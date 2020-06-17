140 Xavier Circle

Amenities
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living. Located one mile from Syracuse University, Xavier Woods is close to hospitals, services and downtown. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an upstairs open layout.
Other features:
Close to Syracuse University, hospitals, routes 81 and 690, and downtown
No shoveling, no mowing and low maintenance
Contemporary, efficient design
In unit washer and dryer
Central air conditioning
Energy Star appliances
(RLNE5648989)