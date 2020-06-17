140 Xavier Circle

Amenities

Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living. Located one mile from Syracuse University, Xavier Woods is close to hospitals, services and downtown. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an upstairs open layout.



Close to Syracuse University, hospitals, routes 81 and 690, and downtown

No shoveling, no mowing and low maintenance

Contemporary, efficient design

In unit washer and dryer

Central air conditioning

Energy Star appliances



