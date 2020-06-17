All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

140 Xavier Circle

140 Xavier Circle · (315) 396-0493
Location

140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210
Outer Comstock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Xavier Circle · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living. Located one mile from Syracuse University, Xavier Woods is close to hospitals, services and downtown. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an upstairs open layout.

Other features:
Close to Syracuse University, hospitals, routes 81 and 690, and downtown
No shoveling, no mowing and low maintenance
Contemporary, efficient design
In unit washer and dryer
Central air conditioning
Energy Star appliances

(RLNE5648989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Xavier Circle have any available units?
140 Xavier Circle has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
Is 140 Xavier Circle currently offering any rent specials?
140 Xavier Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Xavier Circle pet-friendly?
No, 140 Xavier Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 140 Xavier Circle offer parking?
No, 140 Xavier Circle does not offer parking.
Does 140 Xavier Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Xavier Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Xavier Circle have a pool?
No, 140 Xavier Circle does not have a pool.
Does 140 Xavier Circle have accessible units?
No, 140 Xavier Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Xavier Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Xavier Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Xavier Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Xavier Circle has units with air conditioning.
