Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

1109 East Genesee Street - 2

1109 East Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 East Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13210
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
At the corner of East Genesee and University Avenue, meticulously maintained brick building, hardwoods throughout, on-site laundry, Truly a great location! .Just a few blocks to Syracuse University, Downtown, VA, SUNY Upstate, Major Highways, Theater, Restaurants - you name it and you are just a few minutes away. One of the best apartment buildings in town, you're going to like living here.
Historic beauty at the corner of University Avenue and East Genesee. Short jaunt to Syracuse University Campus and Mediplex buildings. Assigned parking spots available on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 have any available units?
1109 East Genesee Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Syracuse, NY.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
Is 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1109 East Genesee Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 East Genesee Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
