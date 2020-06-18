1109 East Genesee Street - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry parking media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

At the corner of East Genesee and University Avenue, meticulously maintained brick building, hardwoods throughout, on-site laundry, Truly a great location! .Just a few blocks to Syracuse University, Downtown, VA, SUNY Upstate, Major Highways, Theater, Restaurants - you name it and you are just a few minutes away. One of the best apartment buildings in town, you're going to like living here.

Historic beauty at the corner of University Avenue and East Genesee. Short jaunt to Syracuse University Campus and Mediplex buildings. Assigned parking spots available on site.