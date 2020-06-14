24 Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY with garage
1 of 35
1 of 20
1 of 34
1 of 4
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 50
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 35
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 2
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 36
1 of 5
1 of 7
Suffern is home to Broadway actress and singer Christine Andreas, who is a two-time Tony Award nominee.
As of 2012, more than 11,000 people walk the streets of the 2.1 square mile city know as Suffern, New York. The climate is cool and refreshing during the summer and gets pretty cold in the winter, which is no surprise given that Suffern is in one of the most northern states in the country. July's average high is 84 degrees, while January's high is 18. Prices for homes and apartments are a bit on the high side, but if your dream is to live in a beautiful small town with plenty of culture and business opportunities, than Suffern is the place for you. Don't wait to find the perfect rental apartment before it's taken! See more
Suffern apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.