2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY
5 Center Street
5 Center Street, Suffern, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1732 sqft
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental.
Results within 1 mile of Suffern
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
Results within 5 miles of Suffern
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.
Results within 10 miles of Suffern
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
12 Milford Court
12 Milford Court, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Townhouse in the Hamlets (Knolls East) - Property Id: 294406 Tri-Level, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Finished Basement, Garage, Driveway, Kitchen, Dining Rm, Living Rm, Fireplace, Back Deck, Laundry.
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
Monthly Rent$3,285 -to $5,270 Description You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
66 American Legion Way
66 American Legion Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
944 sqft
All remodeled and updated 2 bedroom single family home with great rear yard and large shed. Very convenient location with short walk to town shopping and bus to NYC. Walk to Clarkstown North High School and New City Elementary.
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
118 GOFFLE HILL RD
118 Goffle Hill Road, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this immaculate 2nd floor rental apartment in Hawthorne. Located in a superb neighborhood, this rental is a rare find in Hawthorne Heights! Welcome to this immaculate 2nd floor rental apartment in Hawthorne.
