1 bedroom apartments
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Suffern, NY
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
35 Park Avenue
35 Park Avenue, Suffern, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
556 sqft
Wow! Freshly painted, second-floor end unit welcomes you with light and space. Large one bedroom has walk-in closet and extra window being on the end. Lovely Village views from front windows and terrace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Riverside
36 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,705
947 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
110 ELM ST
110 Elm Street, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent on the 1st floor. This unit included one outdoor parking space, garage is extra $100 per month. Heat and hot water included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Close to everything.
