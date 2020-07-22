Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

14 Luxury Apartments for rent in Springs, NY

Luxury apartments in Springs offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, r... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Springs
230 Norfolk Drive
230 Norfolk Drive, Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Call this newly renovated beach cottage your own this summer! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 full bath California style residence with an open floor plan, high ceilings and walls of widows is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Springs
63 Kings Point Rd
63 Kings Point Road, Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautiful, cozy ranch on shy half acre offers spacious living room, master and a guest bedroom, large closets and fireplace. Big back yard with cedar deck. Minutes away from Clearwater lifeguarded Bay beach.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Springs
5 Hillside Ln
5 Hillside Ln, Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$70,000
5 Hillside Ln, Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$70,000
Results within 1 mile of Springs

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Amagansett
7 La Foret Ln
7 La Foret Lane, Amagansett, NY
4 Bedrooms
$64,000
Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool.
Results within 5 miles of Springs

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,500
2400 sqft
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.
Results within 10 miles of Springs

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Orient
590 Winward Road
590 Windward Road, Orient, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3000 sqft
Orient waterfront home set on an acre of land with private beach features break taking water Views of the sound from both floors, balconies and all rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
15 Sound View Dr
15 Sound View Drive, Sag Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
15 Sound View Dr, Sag Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
30 Bayview Drive N
30 Bayview Ave, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
30 Bayview Drive N, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Wainscott
10 Oakwood Court
10 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
10 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
1850 sqft
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
1850 sqft

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Springs, NY

Luxury apartments in Springs offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Springs can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Springs will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

