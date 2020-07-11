All apartments in South Nyack
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM

17 Cornelison Avenue

17 Cornelison Avenue · (845) 558-0645
Location

17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY 10960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C-3 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs. Renovations include a brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, even a Dishwasher! There's a brand New Bathroom with new vanity, tiles and toilet. Everything has been freshly painted. All the floors are new or refinished hardwood with new baseboards, too! A washer and dryer are installed in the basement for tenants' use only. A storage unit is also available for things such as a bicycle. Landlord pays HEAT & WATER. Tenant pays electric & cooking gas. Good Credit score, full application, proof of income, and a photo ID are required documents. 1 parking space per apartment in private lot on property. Additional parking space-$35 per month. Great location in South Nyack, close to Village of Nyack Center, restaurants, State park trail, commuter transportation & entrance to NY Thruway. Check out this Virtual Showing on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYJOnr91Y1M.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Cornelison Avenue have any available units?
17 Cornelison Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Cornelison Avenue have?
Some of 17 Cornelison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Cornelison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Cornelison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Cornelison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Cornelison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Nyack.
Does 17 Cornelison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17 Cornelison Avenue offers parking.
Does 17 Cornelison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Cornelison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Cornelison Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Cornelison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Cornelison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Cornelison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Cornelison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Cornelison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Cornelison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Cornelison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
