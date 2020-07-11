17 Cornelison Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs. Renovations include a brand new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, even a Dishwasher! There's a brand New Bathroom with new vanity, tiles and toilet. Everything has been freshly painted. All the floors are new or refinished hardwood with new baseboards, too! A washer and dryer are installed in the basement for tenants' use only. A storage unit is also available for things such as a bicycle. Landlord pays HEAT & WATER. Tenant pays electric & cooking gas. Good Credit score, full application, proof of income, and a photo ID are required documents. 1 parking space per apartment in private lot on property. Additional parking space-$35 per month. Great location in South Nyack, close to Village of Nyack Center, restaurants, State park trail, commuter transportation & entrance to NY Thruway. Check out this Virtual Showing on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYJOnr91Y1M.