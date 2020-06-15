6992 Pepper Tree Court

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home with 1 car attached garage located on Peppertree Court off Bowmiller Road in Lockport. Central A/C, patio, 1 car attached garage, patio overlooking beautiful green space. In-unit laundry, kitchen appliances provided. Rent includes internet, basic cable TV, lawn care, snow removal, water and trash. We also provide to tenant medical alert, fire and security system. One pet under 25 lbs permitted with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. 55+ community.