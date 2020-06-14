25 Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY with garage
Legend has it that Smithstown got its name when Richard Smith rescued a local chief’s kidnapped daughter. The Chief was so impressed that he told Smith he was entitled to all the land he could encircle in one day while riding a bull! He did, and the town was then named after him.
Smithtown is in Suffolk County, New York on Long Island’s North Shore. It’s a sizeable town of 117,801 and was first occupied in 1665. It’s comprised of a number of villages, hamlets and state parks and is home to a number of celebrities, including the novelist Jodi Picoult and comedian Lori Loughlin. It’s a beautiful and highly sought-after city, given it’s proximity to the lovely shores of the Long Island Sound as well as New York City. See more
Smithtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.