Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Sloatsburg, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,335
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Sloatsburg
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
14 Dakota Court
14 Dakota Court, Suffern, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2632 sqft
Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
Results within 10 miles of Sloatsburg
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Beautiful raised Ranch with finished lower level! All updated! Great large family room on main level with cathedral ceiling overlooking patio and backyard. Spacious rooms thruout. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
107 Barr Lane
107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1683 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1369 OXFORD ST
1369 Oxford Street, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Nestled in the hills of Mahwah, Paddington Square is a community that welcomes all. Enjoy the finer life in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome rental.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1099 DEVON CT
1099 Devon Court, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
714 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedrm/1 bth first floor end unit . Modern kitchen and updated BTH, laminate wd flrs, gas fireplace & new carpet. Amenities: pool, clubhouse and tot lot.Close to NY &NJ highways
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
1 of 28
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
