1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
25 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Selden, NY
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
Results within 5 miles of Selden
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
22 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Holbrook
17 Lake Avenue
17 Lake Avenue, Holbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Lovely 4 room 2nd floor apartment on treelined street.
Results within 10 miles of Selden
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,532
747 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,591
790 sqft
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
26 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Patchogue
293 S Ocean Avenue
293 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 293 S Ocean Avenue in Patchogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
319 1st Avenue
319 1st Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
SUNNY & BRIGHT**SPACIOUS ROOMS** PRIVATE PARKING *QUIET AREA**CLOSE TO BEACHES*PARKS* SHOPPING *GOLF*RAILROAD
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Sayville
239 Middle Road
239 Middle Road, Sayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
420 sqft
Separate cottage in beautiful South Sayville Use of yard and garden, 420 sq.ft. Lr/kitchen combo, sep bedroom/bath.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
319 Bay Ave - Room 6
319 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 1
311 Bay Ave, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.
