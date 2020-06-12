/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsville
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
54 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1057 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
19 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
67 Westmoreland Drive
67 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Location! Location! Walk to Stron Hospital from this beautiful 2 bedroom, lower unit! 1/2 house! Kitchen appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer! Living room with fireplace! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!