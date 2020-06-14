Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Schenectady, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Schenectady renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.

Hamilton Hill and Vale
1 Unit Available
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.

Union Street
1 Unit Available
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.

Mont Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1106 3RD AV
1106 Third Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen.

Eastern Avenue
1 Unit Available
828 PLYMOUTH AV
828 Plymouth Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large 3 bedroom, 1st floor apartment convenient to everything. The gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful original woodwork will invite you to make this your new home. No Smoking. No Pets - Please Do Not Ask.
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
1565 New Scotland Rd. #106
1565 New Scotland Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Multi-family building
City Guide for Schenectady, NY

Albany may get the glory of being the capital, and Manhattan may get all the fame but there is one New York city that has history, fame, and a few reasons to toot its own horn.

Schenectady holds its own baton in the race of amazing New York cities. It has been the residence of Kurt Vonnegut (and the basis for many of his books), Union College (totally liberal arts, totally laid back), the birthplace of GE (which gave it the nickname “Electric City”) and it is home to NY’s first historic district (Stockade). Need a bit more convincing? Ever wonder where all the money in NY lies? We know it’s not Wall Street, so where can it be? Schenectady, of course, is the place to claim your NY lottery winnings. Remember the sassy maid from the Brady Bunch? Yeah, she is one of Schenectady’s own. It is also a town where vaudeville was once king (the historic Proctor Theatre still remains) and it’s where Babs filmed The Way We Were. Schenectady may fly under the radar but it’s a star in every sense of the word. Let’s find you a spot to live in the “place beyond the pines.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Schenectady, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Schenectady renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

