814 HAMPTON AV

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout. Kitchen with all stainless appliances (including gas range w/oven, bottom freezer fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal and over the range microwave), new cabinets, counters and pantry. Formal dining room w/beautiful accent fireplace and mantel. Spacious living room. Newly remodeled bathroom w/floor radiant heat system. Extra storage closets and built in cabinets in hallways. 3 good size bedrooms. Enclosed front porch and covered back porch. Washer and Dryer included. Partially fenced yard with off street parking. Call to schedule a viewing today!