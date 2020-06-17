All apartments in Schenectady
814 HAMPTON AV
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:44 AM

814 HAMPTON AV

814 Hampton Avenue · (518) 879-9102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12309
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout. Kitchen with all stainless appliances (including gas range w/oven, bottom freezer fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal and over the range microwave), new cabinets, counters and pantry. Formal dining room w/beautiful accent fireplace and mantel. Spacious living room. Newly remodeled bathroom w/floor radiant heat system. Extra storage closets and built in cabinets in hallways. 3 good size bedrooms. Enclosed front porch and covered back porch. Washer and Dryer included. Partially fenced yard with off street parking. Call to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 HAMPTON AV have any available units?
814 HAMPTON AV has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 HAMPTON AV have?
Some of 814 HAMPTON AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 HAMPTON AV currently offering any rent specials?
814 HAMPTON AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 HAMPTON AV pet-friendly?
No, 814 HAMPTON AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 814 HAMPTON AV offer parking?
Yes, 814 HAMPTON AV does offer parking.
Does 814 HAMPTON AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 HAMPTON AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 HAMPTON AV have a pool?
No, 814 HAMPTON AV does not have a pool.
Does 814 HAMPTON AV have accessible units?
No, 814 HAMPTON AV does not have accessible units.
Does 814 HAMPTON AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 HAMPTON AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 HAMPTON AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 HAMPTON AV does not have units with air conditioning.
