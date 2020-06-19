All apartments in Schenectady
1643 Eastern Pkwy.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1643 Eastern Pkwy

1643 Eastern Parkway · (347) 218-1706
Location

1643 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY 12309
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5000 sq ft - Office Space for Lease - Property Id: 274647

Available Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Showings currently!!
From The Landsworthy Holdings LLC.
Retail/office building providing direct retail frontage on the area's most vibrant commercial corridor.
Big Square feet Space Available for Office or Retail in busy strip center anchored by Family Dollar, Across from Price Chopper.
We expect cash or check. No additional charges or hidden fees- month to month or Annual lease agreement. 24/7 access with SECURITY camera surveillance. Please reach out if you have any questions.
Landsworthy Holdings LLC
1643 Eastern Parkway
Schenectady NY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274647
Property Id 274647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy have any available units?
1643 Eastern Pkwy has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1643 Eastern Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Eastern Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Eastern Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Eastern Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 Eastern Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

