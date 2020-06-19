1643 Eastern Pkwy.

Amenities

some paid utils

5000 sq ft - Office Space for Lease - Property Id: 274647



Available Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Showings currently!!

From The Landsworthy Holdings LLC.

Retail/office building providing direct retail frontage on the area's most vibrant commercial corridor.

Big Square feet Space Available for Office or Retail in busy strip center anchored by Family Dollar, Across from Price Chopper.

We expect cash or check. No additional charges or hidden fees- month to month or Annual lease agreement. 24/7 access with SECURITY camera surveillance. Please reach out if you have any questions.

Landsworthy Holdings LLC

1643 Eastern Parkway

Schenectady NY

Property Id 274647



No Pets Allowed



