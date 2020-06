Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen. Plenty of on-street parking and conveniently located minutes from major highways and the Thruway. Also located near a bus line. Separate utilities. One Month Security Deposit Required. *No smoking and no pets.* Tenant must perform their own credit check *