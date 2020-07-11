/
luxury apartments
27 Luxury Apartments for rent in Scarsdale, NY
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
Results within 1 mile of Scarsdale
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of Scarsdale
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
238 Osborn Road
238 Osborn Road, Harrison, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3800 sqft
Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge.
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
3 Pondview E
3 Pondview East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3779 sqft
A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1,7000 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds.
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 10 miles of Scarsdale
Riverdale
639 W 252nd Street
639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3596 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors.
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
9000 sqft
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR. One year rental is $12,500 monthly. Short term rental is $13,500 monthly.
3 Selden Lane
3 Selden Lane, Fairfield County, CT
8 Bedrooms
$28,750
7104 sqft
1 year rental, fully furnished! This idyllic country home provides the ultimate in seclusion and relaxation. A gated stone entrance leads to over 3 fenced acres of lush green landscaping, including a vegetable garden.
Indian Harbor
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
9100 sqft
Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft.
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
7655 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Downtown Greenwich
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
Kings Point
6 Tideway Street
6 Tideway Street, Kings Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
Sprawling Contemporary Ranch On A Quiet & Prestigious Tree-Lined St. in the Village of KP. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Sunny & Open Floor Plan. Perfect For Entertaining.
