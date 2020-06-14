Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
247 Railroad Avenue
247 Lakeland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
247 Lakeland Avenue, Sayville, NY 11782
Sayville
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Restored Charm Throughout This Beautifully Renovated Apartment. Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles. HugeWalk Up Granny Attic For Storage. 1 Block From Main Street and Long Island Railroad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 Railroad Avenue have any available units?
247 Railroad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sayville, NY
.
What amenities does 247 Railroad Avenue have?
Some of 247 Railroad Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 247 Railroad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
247 Railroad Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Railroad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 247 Railroad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sayville
.
Does 247 Railroad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 247 Railroad Avenue does offer parking.
Does 247 Railroad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Railroad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Railroad Avenue have a pool?
No, 247 Railroad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 247 Railroad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 247 Railroad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Railroad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Railroad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Railroad Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Railroad Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
