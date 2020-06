Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment with wood floors throughout. Great outside deck with mountain views. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Large living room with access to deck. Central air conditioning, laundry room and a storage room in apartment. Living room could also be used as another bedroom. It's located in the Village of Saugerties where all amenities are within walking distance.