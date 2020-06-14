Apartment List
NY
rye
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 PM

81 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rye renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your mu... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3780 sqft
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.
Results within 1 mile of Rye
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
490 Bleeker Avenue
490 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Orienta, one of Mamaroneck s most sought after locations. Fully renovated sophisticated corner one bedroom unit. impressive pre-war building is situated directly on the Long Island Sound.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Rye
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3739 sqft
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10 Byron Place
10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1339 sqft
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Rye
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Great Neck
14 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,325
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
City Guide for Rye, NY

Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...

The city of Rye (not the town with the same name) is the oldest community in Westchester County, NY. Incorporated in 1942, it had 15,720 residents as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2010 report. A deserving candidate for "Ripley's Believe It or Not" is the hard-to-believe bit that Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers and sometimes tagged as the "First American," personally affixed the still standing 24th, 25th and 26th mile markers along the historic and legendary Boston Post Road. That was an almost mind-boggling two and one-half centuries ago. He did this in his role as the first U.S. Postmaster General circa 1770. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rye, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rye renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

