81 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with gym

City Guide for Rye, NY

Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...