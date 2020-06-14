81 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with gym
Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...
The city of Rye (not the town with the same name) is the oldest community in Westchester County, NY. Incorporated in 1942, it had 15,720 residents as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2010 report. A deserving candidate for "Ripley's Believe It or Not" is the hard-to-believe bit that Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers and sometimes tagged as the "First American," personally affixed the still standing 24th, 25th and 26th mile markers along the historic and legendary Boston Post Road. That was an almost mind-boggling two and one-half centuries ago. He did this in his role as the first U.S. Postmaster General circa 1770. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rye renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.