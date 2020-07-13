Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Round Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
$1,115
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
728 PLANK RD
728 Plank Road, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newer kitchen with granite counters in this split ranch with beautiful landscaped backyard with its large deck and fountain, large family room with wood burning fireplace & bow window, master bedroom 1st floor 2 bedrooms and loft 2nd floor, basement

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
80-82 MILTON AV
80 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom in the heart of Ballston Spa near restaurants and shops with recent updates. Private entrance, eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Off street parking. First month rent and security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,227
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,028
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,282
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,088
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$776
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
610 SARATOGA RD
610 Saratoga Road, East Glenville, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Second floor apartment of a three family home available immediately~Clean as a whistle~Brand new shower~Hardwood floors~ Over-sized living room~Non smokers and no pets allowed~Coin operated washer and dryer available~Large driveway for

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1185 GOODE RD
1185 Goode Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Town of Ballston - Clean cozy 1BR/1BA Apartment with washer/dryer included. Nice deck overlooking small pond & yard. Off St parking. HEAT & ELEC included. NO Smokers. Application process.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
76 HOFFMAN CT
76 Hoffman Court, Saratoga County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Available 8/1 for the month of August only. Lovely 2965 sf 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished home available immediately for rent - short term only for August.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 SNAKE HILL RD
2 Snake Hill Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 7/26/20 - Short 10 minute drive to Downtown Saratoga Springs. This 4 bedroom lake front home is a wonderful rental with a large master suite with walk in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and high end finishes. • 4 bedroom with 3.
