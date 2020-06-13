Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
13 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$796
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,242
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Looking to spend 6 weeks of Track in style? Then this is the place for you!!! A brand new condo just finished is waiting for your arrival. With club room and sky deck that features grills, fire pit, and lots of room to entertain.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3 BUFF RD
3 Buff Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
What better way to spend your vacation, than in Saratoga Springs! With state park close by, Broadway filled with shops and restaurants. Great area for biking, boating and some outdoor fun. Enjoy staying is this fully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
132 GEORGE ST
132 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Year rental available ASAP. $825\Mo + utilities. Garbage and water included. Welcome to an amazing opportunity to rent a 1 BDR in between the horses and the hoopla.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7 TAYMOR TR
7 Taymor Trail, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
296 CAROLINE ST
296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
268 BROADWAY
268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Come visit this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo. Enjoy the Master Suite with Terrace. Spend time soaking in the beautiful weather with the BBQ grill and awning on the terrace. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Round Lake, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Round Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

