3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1149 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 Payne Rd, #A
1 Payne Rd, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Payne Rd, #A in Saratoga County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1425 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
296 CAROLINE ST
296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
268 BROADWAY
268 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Come visit this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo. Enjoy the Master Suite with Terrace. Spend time soaking in the beautiful weather with the BBQ grill and awning on the terrace. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
44 HORSESHOE DR
44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
546 ACLAND BLVD
546 Acland Boulevard, Saratoga County, NY
BUILDING and need shorter rental? 6 month, month to month up to 9 months. Lap pool in enclosed 3 season room (Not currently operating but tenant could choose to fill and use) Fantastic pirate ship play set in back yard, deck.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
This rental conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. New owner means new furnishings throughout this spacious home. Well maintained with custom features.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 WATERBURY ST
23 Waterbury St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
CHARMING 3 BDRM APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SARATOGA SPRINGS. WELL LIT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WARM, INVITING & SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN, 1.5 BATH. MASTER BED CONTAINS LRG WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW. LRG UPSTAIRS ATTIC FOR STORAGE.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
134 CHURCH ST
134 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious, move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to Broadway in Saratoga Springs! Detached garage with space for 1 car, and off street parking for 2 cars. Small pets allowed with landlord approval & small pet deposit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
119 CATHERINE ST
119 Catherine Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Available Sept, 2020 4 bdrm, 2 full baths. 3 blocks to Skidmore and 4 blocks to downtown. Furnished, laundry room w/washer and dryer, Fenced yard w/deck. One off street parking spot. No Garage. Available short term, school year, long term.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 GEORGE ST
23 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located on the East Side between the track and downtown! Features include gourmet kitchen, central air, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces and room for storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
182 LAKE AV
182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
91 BUTTON RD
91 Button Road, Saratoga County, NY
Beautiful, quaint custom built home located on a 7+ acres offering privacy and! Well designed floor plan with kitchen and breakfast nook, dining room, bright and gorgeous great room with amazing two story stone fireplace open to cathedral ceilings
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROUND TABLE RD
4 Round Table Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
Spacious (2120 sq ft) custom colonial in desirable neighborhood with recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
120 VAN DAM ST
120 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
3-4 Month Rental available now as of 3/8/20. 3 Bedroom and 1 Full bath home available for rent with off street parking for two cars. Easily walk to downtown Saratoga Springs and close to Skidmore college.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.
