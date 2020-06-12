/
2 bedroom apartments
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
14 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
4 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
4 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
863 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1171 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Northside
12 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 Unit Available
21 ASHDOWN RD
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
15 ASHDOWN RD
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
206 VICTORY WAY
206 Victory Way, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available July 1, cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace, new granite counters, new kitchen and updated bathroom, new hardwood flooring, skylights, 2 bedrooms, huge master closet, 2nd floor unit, lovely deck, quiet section and private view
1 Unit Available
8 FIFTH AV
8 5th Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wow! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! What a fantastic unit in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs and near the track! This naturally light filled second floor unit boasts two bedrooms, living room and kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area.
1 Unit Available
64 WEBSTER ST
64 Webster Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Three (3) Month rental available from June 1 - Sept 1, 2020. Down stairs apartment unit with two bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The Kitchen has all new appliances has been renovated along with the full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
433 BROADWAY
433 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is truly a special opportunity to live in a spacious and bright penthouse apartment overlooking Caroline Street & Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The unit features two-bedrooms, two-baths, and a grand living area.
1 Unit Available
19 ASHDOWN RD
19 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
17 ASHDOWN RD
17 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
77 VAN DAM ST
77 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Easy turnkey lifestyle in this brand new 1000 sf spectacular, fully furnished 2 bedroom condo. Available August 1. Take a virtual tour here http://vid.
