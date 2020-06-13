Apartment List
43 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
29 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Arbor Hill
1 Unit Available
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Campus Area
37 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,435
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,245
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
998 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 SURFWOOD DR
15 Surfwood Dr, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1st Floor Apartment in South Colonie School District with many upgrades. Convenient location to major highways, restaurants and shops.

1 of 14

Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
8 CUYLER AV
8 Cuyler Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious first floor unit! Large living room, dining room, kitchen with appliances (stove/oven/dishwasher/refrigerator). Laundry on premises. Fenced private backyard with new deck for entertaining. Walk to restaurants, shops, bus line. Available 4.1.
Results within 10 miles of Rensselaer
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
SoHo
18 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,197
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
City Guide for Rensselaer, NY

Rensselaer, NY, hasn't forgotten its railroad roots; the town is home to the 14th busiest Amtrak station in the country.

Rensselaer is an old community that got big enough to absorb a few surrounding communities before it was incorporated in 1897. This 3.3-square mile city is the perfect combination of country living and modern technology, though the trees aren't made of solar panels just yet. Located on the Hudson River across from Albany, Rensselaer is a collection of communities sprinkled generously with small forests. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rensselaer, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rensselaer renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

