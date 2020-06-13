43 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with balcony
Rensselaer, NY, hasn't forgotten its railroad roots; the town is home to the 14th busiest Amtrak station in the country.
Rensselaer is an old community that got big enough to absorb a few surrounding communities before it was incorporated in 1897. This 3.3-square mile city is the perfect combination of country living and modern technology, though the trees aren't made of solar panels just yet. Located on the Hudson River across from Albany, Rensselaer is a collection of communities sprinkled generously with small forests. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rensselaer renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.