Bucolic Remsenburg Retreat.Over an acre of peaceful property with gated pool area and expansive lawns. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, all on main level, an en-suite master, including two with double beds, a king and a queen. Back yard features a delicious salt water pool. Set back from the road for privacy. Beach rights are attainable for Southampton Town beaches. Enjoy your summer in a charming country home known as Shellcrop.