Apartment List
/
NY
/
quogue
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:22 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Quogue, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Quogue apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Quogue
3 Blueberry Lane
3 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
2400 sqft
The classic 80's contemporary updated to the max. Freshly gutted and rebuilt to the highest standards this Quogue Village home was built by one of the areas finest builders for himself.
Results within 1 mile of Quogue

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
101 Dune Road
101 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$11,000
550 sqft
Great Oceanfront complex. Cocktails and Lobster Rolls at Dockers across the street. Beautiful sunsets. Best summer ever!

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
99 Whippoorwill Lane
99 Whippoorwill Lane, East Quogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3508 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3 Bath completely updated Post Modern is the perfect Hampton's getaway.
Results within 5 miles of Quogue

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
1500 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Rent now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
35 Gardners Ln
35 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1488 sqft
Looking for a Sunny, private, clean, and secure waterfront summer cottage? Look no further at this affordable hidden gem! With Plenty of room for guests, this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath (ensuite master), open, loft-style layout has a living room

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
355 Dune Rd
355 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Classic and private, Ocean Front Beach House. Meticulously updated in 2019. Chef's kitchen and 3 updated full baths. Ensuite MBR with huge closets and ocean view. Three additional family sized Bedrooms with ample closet space.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
39 Harbor Road
39 Harbor Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
1620 sqft
This newly renovated beach house is the perfect escape this summer. Located in the "Pond Point"Community off Dune Rd.you have right of way to both ocean beach and Moriches Bay.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhampton ..Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax.. Beyond Mint Condition ....Available August to Labor Day ...

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
15 Pin Oak Lane
15 Pin Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Clean as Can Be! New Everything! In Village Location . Close to All WHB has to Offer This is 3 Bedrooms 2 .5 Baths with Bedroom and Bath on Ground Level. Finished Basement and New Heated Pool! Pets CONSIDERED.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
13 W Argonne Rd Rd
13 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$7,000
850 sqft
Back on Market for July/August 2020. One bedroom apartment on one level with private entrance features extensive natural light. Open floor plan Living Room/Eat-In Kitchen. Bright and airy private bedroom with queen size bed and french doors to deck.
Results within 10 miles of Quogue

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Avenue
202 Washington Avenue, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
46 Front St
46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Dune Rd
675 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$75,000
3400 sqft
Boasting ocean and bay views from the first level, this oceanfront Post Modern offers an open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Quogue, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Quogue apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Quogue 3 Bedroom ApartmentsQuogue Apartments with Balconies
Quogue Apartments with ParkingQuogue Apartments with Pools
Quogue Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYBay Shore, NYWallingford Center, CTGreenport West, NYSelden, NYSt. James, NYEast Quogue, NY
Port Jefferson Station, NYAnsonia, CTNorthport, NYBranford Center, CTGreenport, NYSouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYEssex Village, CTNorth Sea, NYGuilford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYSag Harbor, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
United States Coast Guard AcademyWesleyan University
Yale University