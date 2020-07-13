/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:01 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Haviland
40 HAVILAND RD
40 Haviland Road, Haviland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
HYDE PARK MANOR IS OFFERING THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED & PLENTY PARKING SPACE! PETS ALLOWED (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS PLEASE) AT OWNER'S DISCRETION WITH ADDITIONAL FEE PER MONTH**RENTAL APPLICATION AND
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3 HOOK RD
3 Hook Road, Fairview, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
Results within 10 miles of Poughkeepsie
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
10 Units Available
New Paltz Village
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,120
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
827 HUNTINGTON DR
827 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2795 sqft
Luxury rental at Van Wyck Meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features open floor plan gleaming hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, light and bright kitchen with new stainless appliances, and granite counter tops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Brinckerhoff
308 AUBURN CT
308 Auburn Court, Brinckerhoff, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1785 sqft
This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage.
Similar Pages
Poughkeepsie 1 BedroomsPoughkeepsie 2 BedroomsPoughkeepsie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoughkeepsie 3 Bedrooms
Poughkeepsie Apartments with BalconyPoughkeepsie Apartments with GaragePoughkeepsie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoughkeepsie Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NY
Maybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NY