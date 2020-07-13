Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poughkeepsie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST
24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18 DANIELS CT
18 Daniels Court, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2116 sqft
Darling Cape ,pretty corner lot. must have good credit.Tenant to compensate their agent !BEFORE MAKING APPOINTMENT :please send COVID phase 2 form, credit report

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
144 SOUTH AVE
144 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Bright sunny and very spacious apt. Walking distance to restaurants, Pharmacy, Medical offices, and Vassar Hospital. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, sewer, water, garbage, snow removal, and cooking gas. Tenant pays for cable.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
193 WINNIKEE AVE
193 Winnikee Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mount Carmel Historic District
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
57 S HAMILTON ST
57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
639 MAIN ST
639 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom second floor apartment on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Freshly painted. Tenants pay for heat and electric. $1,300/month. Credit and background check required. No pets or smoking. One month security deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
100 SOUTH AVE
100 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2495 sqft
Super 3 bedroom, plus family room, rental. Freshly painted, all new carpeting. Family room has just been upgraded with new insulation, separate thermostat, new BB heat and all new thermo windows.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
166 UNION - APT 3 ST
166 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom located on Union Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 WORRALL AVE
10 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT W/FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM & LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. OFFICE ALCOVE W/PORCH ACCESS FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fairview
51 CREEK RD
51 Creek Road, Fairview, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
Very nice and well kept complex, heat ,hot water included
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
495 VIOLET AVE
495 Violet Avenue, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
WOW YOU MUST SEE THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED CAPE COD HOME IN THE HEART OF HYDE PARK,ITS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION !! HAS ALL NEW APPLIANCES IN THIS NEW EAT IN KITCHEN,ALL NEW WOOD FLOORING ALL OVER ,HAS A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEW MARBLE

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
City Guide for Poughkeepsie, NY

Situated between New York City and Albany in the Hudson River Valley is a town called Poughkeepsie — or, the “Queen of the Hudson River” if you’re so inclined. The largest city in the metro area and the county seat of Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie has served as a hometown for famous American families (Astors, Vanderbilts) throughout history and today is home to 32,000 happy New Yorkers. Coveted for its location, arts, and low cost of living — especially by NY standards — Poughkeepsie has all ...

The beauty of apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, aside from the plethora of available units, is that they are usually in a park-like, serene setting. Whether you are in search of a studio or a luxury apartment, Poughkeepsie won’t let you down — and you’ll still have money left over to ride the Hudson River Line into NYC on the weekends.

Studio apartments in Poughkeepsie range from $800 - $850, one bedrooms from $850 - $975, and two bedrooms from $1,000 - $1,200. Along with great amenities (pool, playground, baseball fields, parking, Wi-Fi, clubhouse, dishwasher) many Poughkeepsie apartments, like Village Crest, come with utilities included (such as hot water and heat). Most apartments in Poughkeepsie are also pet-friendly once you pay a deposit and pass a pet interview. Rates vary so check with the leasing office.

A move-in deposit for your new Poughkeepsie rental is typically equivalent to one month’s rent. However, the market here is competitive and communities are constantly running specials ($300 off rent, no move-in fee, etc.), so find the best deal and jump on it!

For all you renters looking for something special in Poughkeepsie (luxury apartments, furnished apartments), this info is for you. Luxury apartments in Poughkeepsie, such as the highly coveted Mountain Brook Apartments, will feature everything from private parking and hardwood floors to a gym, in-unit washer & dryer, doormen, and oversized closets. Furnished apartments in Poughkeepsie are a little bit harder to come by and seem to be more readily available downtown.

Becoming a Poughkeepsie native puts you in reach of so many exciting adventures. An active city, there is no shortage of sporting events, recreational opportunities, and local art and music to keep life interesting. Find your Poughkeepsie apartment today and discover why residents proudly proclaim “I love NY!” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Poughkeepsie, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Poughkeepsie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

