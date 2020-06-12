14 Sullivan Avenue.

Amenities

Charming Huge 2,000 sq ft First floor apartment in a beautiful Victorian Home. Great Neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms- Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 6 burner gas stove, built in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Gleaming hardwood and parquet floors throughout. Tons of character. Outdoor deck and backyard. Close to schools, shopping and public transportation. Located in the heart of Port Jervis. Quiet area with plenty of off street parking. Heat is included. Tenant pays electric.