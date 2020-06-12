All apartments in Port Jervis
Find more places like
14 Sullivan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Jervis, NY
/
14 Sullivan Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

14 Sullivan Avenue

14 Sullivan Avenue · (917) 757-9780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Sullivan Avenue, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Huge 2,000 sq ft First floor apartment in a beautiful Victorian Home. Great Neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms- Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 6 burner gas stove, built in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Gleaming hardwood and parquet floors throughout. Tons of character. Outdoor deck and backyard. Close to schools, shopping and public transportation. Located in the heart of Port Jervis. Quiet area with plenty of off street parking. Heat is included. Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14 Sullivan Avenue have any available units?
14 Sullivan Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Sullivan Avenue have?
Some of 14 Sullivan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Sullivan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14 Sullivan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Sullivan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14 Sullivan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Jervis.
Does 14 Sullivan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14 Sullivan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14 Sullivan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Sullivan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Sullivan Avenue have a pool?
No, 14 Sullivan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14 Sullivan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14 Sullivan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Sullivan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Sullivan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Sullivan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Sullivan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Morristown, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJUpper Montclair, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJWharton, NJNew Providence, NJHamburg, NJMiddletown, NYFranklin, NJMonticello, NYHighland Lake, NJMechanicstown, NYNewton, NJWarwick, NYSaw Creek, PAChester, NYGreenwood Lake, NYLiberty, NYMount Arlington, NJPanther Valley, NJMaybrook, NYButler, NJRockaway, NJKenvil, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeDrew UniversityFairleigh Dickinson University-Florham CampusCollege of Saint Elizabeth