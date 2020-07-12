Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:50 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peekskill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
100 E Railroad Avenue
100 East Railroad Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Light filled LARGE one bedroom apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, full bath with tub, big closets. Convenient location, plenty of off-street parking. Tenant pays electric and water. This is a 2nd floor apartment. NO PETS.
Results within 10 miles of Peekskill
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
72 Station Road
72 Station Hl, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
650 sqft
Nice apartment on the Hudson River close to Bear Mountain Bridge and Route 9W

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
27 Tobins Lane
27 Tobins Lane, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom with a full bathroom second floor apartment. Walking distance to schools, local shops and West Point Military Academy. Garage parking is included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Belle Avenue
15 Belle Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
19 South Street
19 South Street, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1550.00; IMRID16362

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6 Ivy Hill Road
6 Ivy Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
946 sqft
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom upstairs apartment in a very Charming stone/Frame house near the Bryant Pond Rd. exit off the Taconic State Parkway. All offers must be accompanied by rental application, credit summary, and proof of income.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
241 Route 6N
241 Route 6n, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Convenient Mahopac location to RENT with all utilities included - heat/water/electric/garbage/snow removal/landscaping. Tenant responsible for cable. Spacious 2 level apartment on second floor of commercial building.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1339 Kitchawan Road
1339 Kitchawan Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2600 sqft
If you are looking for an updated home on exquisite property in a private setting, look no further! Beautifully landscaped property with extensive patio, gravel driveway and lots of parking.
City Guide for Peekskill, NY

"Let me tell you the story of a line that was held, / And many brave men and women whose courage we know well, / How we held the line at Peekskill on that long September day! / We will hold the line forever till the people have their way." --Pete Seeger "Hold the Line"

Scenically situated along the Hudson River's east side, Peekskill is located in Westchester County, New York. With roots as an early American manufacturing and industry center, Peekskill is now most well known for the Peekskill Riots of 1949, the events of which have been memorialized in song by both Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Pop culture junkies, meanwhile, will recall Peekskill as the site of the fictional Eastland School for Girls, the boarding school attended by Blair, Jo, Tootie, Natalie and the always-fabulous Mrs. Garrett. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Peekskill, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peekskill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

